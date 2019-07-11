AFCON 2019: Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze Delighted With Team’s Semi-Finals qualification

Nigeria Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his delight after the West African side defeated South Africa 2-1 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, to book qualification into the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Villarreal attacker who was adjudged the ‘Total Man of the match’ after the win opened the scoring for his side just 27 minutes into the first half. He received a past from Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi in the opponent’s 18-yard box, went past two defenders before firing his effort into the back of the net from close range.

Though he went on to impress for the rest of the game, his goal was canceled in the second half by Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu. Late in the match, defender William Troost-Ekong restored the lead for Nigeria to ensure they progress into the semi-final stage.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Samuel Chukwueze admitted that they had to fight for the win whiles noting that he is happy his side has secured a spot in the last 4 stage.

“We worked so hard to be here. I'm very happy we are now in the semifinal. We were pushing hard to win this game and it was not easy”.

Nigeria will either face Cote d’Ivoire or Algeria who are set to lock horns later today in the quarter-finals.