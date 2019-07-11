Teqball Arrives In Ghana

The Hungarian ambassador to Ghana Andreas Szabo on Tuesday marked the arrival of Teqball in the country with a presentation of teqball table to the Ghana Teqball Federation.

The event which was also served as a media-launch of the sporting discipline was attended by the GTF President, Kofi Poku, CEO of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku, former Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful and some bigwigs from the football fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, the Andreas Szabo said that the new sport will aid the refinement, honing and development of skills of footballers in the country.

“We want to launch this new sport in Ghana for two purposes. First is that this table was invented in order to enhance skills for young footballers. We all know that Ghana is a football superpower and this table can help the players develop their skills”. All over Europe big clubs have it and they use it for their players”.

“The second part is that it has a commercial side. We will like to offer this table anywhere for people to play. It can be used in hotels, parks, kids can play it and this sport will be an Olympic sport in the near future so we want Ghana to be part of it he said”, he said”.

The president of GTF Kofi Poku promised that unlike other federations who rely solely on government for financial support, activities of the GTF will be funded by corporate bodies.

"Basically, we are going to organise it like golf and I assure you, we are not going to rely on the government to fund our activities. Teqball is not meant for only footballers and who knows in future we could have a Ghanaian becoming an Olympic champion in the sport".

The grand launch of Ghana Teqball will be held later this year with two-time world best player Ronaldinho expected to be in attendance.

About Teqball

Teqball was invented in 2014 in Hungary by two football enthusiasts, Gábor Borsányi, a former professional player and Viktor Huszár, a computer scientist.

It is a sport played between two players as a singles game or between three or four players as a doubles game, which resembles table tennis.

Teqball is played on a curved table and with a ball similar to a football, hit by any part of the body except the hands.

The game is represented at an international level by the Fédération Internationale de Teqball (FITEQ).

A number of world-class footballers including Brazilians Ronaldinho, Neymar and Douglas Costa have been attracted by the game, and the sport is now aiming for Olympic inclusion.