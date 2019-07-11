Obodai Sai (Ghana) vs Katembo (DR Congo) On August 9

Dons Promotions will on August 9, 2019, come up with another show that promises to be a night of boxing and entertainment at the plush La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Ghanaian WBO Africa Champion Obodai Sai returns for the first time in 2019 to face Mardochec Kuvesa Katembo from the Democratic Republic of Congo in what has been termed as the ‘Battle For Supremacy’.

Sai (35-3-0, 26KOs) became a Two-Time WBO Africa Champion on Dons Promotion premier show at the Bukom Boxing Arena in December 2018. This will be his first defense after winning the strip against France Ramanolu from South Africa.

Katembo (13-2-0) comes into this fight knowing he’s also won against Sai’s old foe Ramanolu. The 25 years old boxer has already indicated that he is coming to Accra, Ghana to win and move on to become a continental champion.

One interesting fact about the bout is that both Sai and Katembo all won by Unanimous Decision when they faced Ramanolu in December 2018 and June 2019 respectively.

‘The Battle for Supremacy’ has other undercards that boxing fans can not miss. John Laryea aka ‘The Expensive Boxer’ from Bronx Gym at James Town will clash with Ezekiel Annan for the Ghana National Featherweight Title.

John ‘Expensive Boxer’ Laryea has a record of (4-0 -2 KO’s). He is a fantastic boxer who is consistently carving for himself a great image and a strong brand. He last fought on March 6, 2019, which he won against Issifu Sulley by a unanimous decision.

Ezekiel Annan boasts of a record of (7-5-1, 6 KO’s). With six of his seven wins coming by way of knockouts should tell you that Ezekiel is a great puncher. His last fight against Sherif Mohammed on February 23, 2019, ended in a draw.

Nigerian boxer, Felix Williams and Kpakpo Allotey will face international opponents on the bill.

Meanwhile, before the fight, three Ghanaian boxers have penned a 3-year deal with Don’s Promotion on Tuesday 9th June 2019.

The three boxers are the former skipper of the Black Bombers Bastie Samir (17-0-1, 16KOs) in the Light heavyweight division, a former WABU Champion Patrick Ayi (20-0-0, 12KOs) in the Super Featherweight division and Theophilus Tetteh (11-1-0, 10KOs) in the Bantamweight division.

The signing took place at the offices of Don’s Promotions in Accra.