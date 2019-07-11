AFCON 2019: Ghanaians Call On Coach Kwesi Appiah To Hand Over Black Stars Job

Many Ghanaians have called on Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to resign and give the job to another person who can take the national team to a higher level.

Coach Appiah whose selection of players have been questionable was blamed by a majority of people in Ghana from the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as he drew in his first two games against Benin and Cameroun, before winning against Guinea Bissau.

At the 1/16th stage he was beaten by Tunisia who had a coach who was tactically and technically better.

The 66 years old Tunisian trainer, Alain Giresse proved to be tactically superior as his substitutions-all worked perfectly as he read the game very well and discovered the loopholes and sealed them marvellously with the bringing on of players at the right time.

For coach Appiah, he looked on as players like Baba Rahman had a bad day and kept him in the game for a long time.

Also, winger Samuel Owusu proved to be a rising star, but the occasion was too big for him and his inexperience was seen clearly but the coach made him play till the end of the game.

Also, the central defence players of the Black Stars were always problematic, but he did not see as they were cautioned and awarded yellow and red cards.

Coach Appiah has worked with many foreign coaches and was given the nod to lead Ghana to the 2014 FIFA World Cup and he lost the dressing room as players did what they liked and he could not control them.

He was given the chance to take the Black Stars to the AFCON in 2015, 2017 and now 2019, but could not inspire the team to win the ultimate.

Many Ghanaians who have knowledge of the game of football feel he has had his chances and must now give way to a fresh leadership.

Immediately Ghana lost to Tunisia, almost all the fans pointed at him as the cause of the failure of the Black Stars who have been receiving $10, 000 per match or more if the game is big.

While come fans say Ghana must go for a foreigner others feel a local can do better.