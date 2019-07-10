Zapp Mallet Descends Heavily On K.P Boateng For Trolling The Black Stars

Legendary sound engineer, Zapp Mallet has taken a tumultuous swipe at former Barcelona forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng for mocking Ghana’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations painful exit.

Ghana’s quest for a fifth AFCON trophy ended on Monday after Tunisia defeated the Black Stars 5-4 on penalties in the final round of 16 match of the tournament.

The defeat happens to be the Black Stars’ worst performance in the continental flagship tournament in the last 10-years.

Boateng, who is serving an indefinite suspension from the national team since the country’s wrecked 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil, took to Twitter to troll the African giants. According to him,the Black Stars cannot win the long-elusive AFCON trophy without him.

Reacting to the Sassuolo midfielder’s astonishing tweet, legendary Zapp Mallet accentuated angrily that:

“He should fuck off. They are all part of the rubbish…Why can’t he voice out the truth about what happens in the camp but rather trolling”.Zapp Mallet angrily told RazzNews.com

Source:RazzNews.com