African Stars FC Open Negotiations With CK Akonnor To Make Him New Manager

Namibia Premier League giant, African Stars FC has expressed interest in handing former Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, CK Akonnor a managerial role and has reportedly started negotiations.

Information gathered by Modernghana sports indicates that the 4 times Namibian Premier League champions were impressed with the exploits of the ex-Black Stars captain when he led the Porcupine Warriors to the group stages of the last edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The management of the club believes when brought on board, CK Akonnor will be able to lead the side to 5th title and possibly continental success in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The negotiations according to checks are at an advanced stage and an agreement could be reached very soon.

The Ghanaian coach was recently relieved of his duties as Kotoko head coach when he was replaced with Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen and asked to take up the role of a technical director.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak and Obuasi Ashanti Gold manager will be tasked to win the Namibian League and lead African Stars FC to a successful campaign in CAF’s second-tier competition if he accepts the new job.