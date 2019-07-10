Michael Tuffour Apologizes To Black Stars Players For Accusing Them Of Bonking Girls Before Matches

Kasapa FM's Michael Tuffour has apologized to Black Stars players for accusing them of having sex before match days before their exit in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

On Monday, July 9, reports emerged that some of the players reportedly lodged their girlfriends in the same hotel they camped in, sneaking to have sex, a practice some believe accounted for their poor performance at the tournament.

The Black Stars were on Monday kicked out of the tournament by their Tunisian counterpart at the at round of sixteen stage.

This was after Ghana was beaten 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

He said, “Some of us came to work in Egypt and didn’t sleep on the job, we have all the exclusives about Black Stars players. Some of these players whom the state spent huge monies on, after being camped on the third floor of the hotel they resided in, allegedly brought their girlfriends in and lodged them on the fourth floor in the same hotel. They go up to the fourth floor and engage in bouts of sex before every match. Some of these girls came from Dubai. Just two months these players who had been given $36,000 as qualification bonus each were so money conscious and couldn’t control their libidos and had so much sex affecting their performance in the process. Some of us journalists were not comfortable with what was happening but decided to keep our mouths shut until the end of the match.

“In the AFCON 2013, the same thing happened when some Black Stars players brought their girlfriends to camp and it was resolved that, that will not happen again, but here we are with that same behaviour being repeated in Egypt. We have a lot to say when we return to Ghana, we’ve told the players that they’ve hugely disappointed Ghanaians because a lot of money was invested in them,” he added

However, on Wednesday, July 10, the former Metro FM Sports anchor has rendered an unqualified apology to the players claiming he did not check his fact well.

A statement released by Kasapa FM reads:

However, after Kasapa FM’s Sports Journalist Michael Tuffour aka Ariel Otega who’s covering the tournament in Egypt reported the alleged incident and it’s subsequent publication online, it turned out that he didn’t cross-check his fact.

He, however, wishes to apologize to the Blacks Stars Team, the Technical team and all who have been affected by the publication.

Copied to all news portals that published the earlier story.