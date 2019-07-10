Kotoko Part Ways With Daniel Darkwah

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has parted ways with defender Daniel Darkwa, Modernghana sports can confirm.

According to sources close to the Porcupine Warriors, the player has been pushing for a transfer away from the club in the past week and finally got his wish on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was supposed to be included in the club’s squad for the 2019/2019 CAF Champions League campaign but his agent contacted the club to request for his release.

Following discussions between the club and the player, he insisted on leaving the club to continue his career elsewhere. The Kumasi based side had no other option than to allow him to go in order not to disrupt the setup of the new team they are building under new manager Kjetil Zachariassen.

Daniel Darkwah, whose contract is due to expire on January 3, 2020, is now open to negotiation with any other club and is rumored to be on the verge of signing for a club outside Ghana.

The pacey left-back was part of Asante Kotoko’s squad that recently emerged as champions of the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The former Aduana Stars player is now hoping to revive his career elsewhere after failing to really cement his place in the Kotoko setup.