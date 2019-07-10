New Kotoko Coach Hails Players’ Mentality

Kjetil Zachariassen (R) at the club’s training grounds

Newly-appointed Asante Kotoko Coach Kjetil Zachariassen has praised the mental form of his boys after completing his first session with the team.

The Norwegian trainer had his first training session on Monday at the Adako Jachie training complex, where he introduced himself to the playing body and members of the technical.

The coach spoke exclusively to footballmadeinghana.com after seeing off his first training session with the team.

“It looks like a nice group and I'm very happy with the mentality, surprised a little bit with the level of endurance so I'm quite happy.

We are going to do test for some weeks and then start preparation for the CAF Champions League, afterwards we shall take decision on the players,” he stated.

Kotoko have already signed eight new players to boost their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League.

—Daily Guide