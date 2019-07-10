Akufo-Addo Shocked By Black Stars’ Exit

President Akufo-Addo has expressed utterly shock over Black Stars’ premature exit from this year’s AFCON.

Ghana were booted out from the continental showpiece by Tunisia 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes at the 1/16th stage in Egypt on Monday.

It was Ghana’s first ever defeat to the North African side in the competition’s history.

Substitute goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha saved forward Caleb Ekuban’s penalty to set a quarter final clash with debutants, Madagascar.

And reacting to Kwasi Appiah men’s exit from the biennial soccer festival, President Akufo-Addo, who had earlier charged the team to return home with the trophy, expressed shock on Twitter.

He, however, expressed confidence that the team would bounce back even stronger.

“Like most Ghanaians, I am gutted by the exit of the Black Stars at Afcon 2019. I wish the team better luck next time. I am confident they will bounce back even stronger, and make all of us proud once again,” the president tweeted.

