AFCON 2019: Nigerian striker Odion Admits Facing South Africa In Quarter-Finals Will Be Difficult

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has indicated that their quarter-finals match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday evening will be a tough one to win.

The two countries endured difficult round of 16 matches to secure progression into the last 8 of the tournament. Whiles Nigeria rose to the occasion to post a 3-2 win over defending champions Cameroon, South Africa also shocked the whole continent with a 1-0 victory to knock out the host nation, Egypt.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of what will be a mouthwatering encounter later today, Odion Ighalo who plays his club football for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua stressed that the Bafana Bafana will come not as easy opponent.

“We are ready and we are going to show it tomorrow. This match is totally different from those in the qualifiers. We know this is going to be a difficult game against South Africa, a very fast team but we will make sure to make Nigerians proud”, the former Watford attacker noted.

He added, “We have to do our job because this is going to be a tough game. I’m satisfied I give my best and I don’t look at the criticism”.

“I’m thinking of the team, if I don’t score and we still won I am satisfied. Against Cameroon it was a difficult game and tomorrow it is going to be another tough one”.

The striker has already found the back of the net for his side 3 times and will be hoping to bang in some more when they come up against South Africa. The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.

Kickoff is at 19:00GMT.