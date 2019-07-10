Normalization Committee Apologizes To Ghanaians For Black Stars Early AFCON Exit

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has apologized to the entire country for the early exit of the Black Stars from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament that left almost every citizen heartbroken.

Ghana was hoping to end a 37-year old drought this year to ensure she won her 5th AFCON title. After progressing from Group F as leaders though, the team was knocked out by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

In a statement released on the GFA’s official website, they have indicated, “The Normalization Committee understands the national mood of disappointment, following our painful elimination through the nerve-racking penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia”.

The statement adds, “On behalf of the GFA and the football fraternity, we wish to apologize to the good people of Ghana for the painful exit of the Black Stars”.

“As we have always maintained, the future of Ghana football is bright, but we can only reclaim our lost glory if the football fraternity remains focused on the development of our game to catch up with our rivals in the world, especially on the African continent”.

According to the GFA Normalization Committee, the sad exit from the prestigious tournament should propel the football fraternity and the country to have a second look at the sports to come up with a blueprint going forward.

“This early elimination of the Black Stars is another sad reality for the football fraternity and the nation to a larger extent, to have a second look at our football blueprint moving forward”, the statement added.