Indiscipline Players Will Have No Place In My Team – Kjetil Zachariassen

New Head Coach for Asante Kotoko, Kjetil Zachariassen has warned that indiscipline players will have no place in the team he plans to build for the Kumasi based side.

The former Obuasi Ashanti Gold manager penned a three-year contract for with the Porcupine Warriors last weekend and has been tasked to build a strong side that will be able to compete very well in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

The gaffer officially started work on Monday, July 8, 2019, after meeting his squad at training at Adako Jachie. After introducing himself to the squad, he cautioned that he expects discipline from all of them. According to him, any player who plays for himself and not for the benefit of the team will not have a place in his side.

“If you play for yourself, there's no place in this team. That's the first thing I would like to say. The discipline is his (God) discipline. We glorify him with our life if you are a Christian or a Muslim, the Norwegian tactician said.

He added, “Be careful or what you say and what you do. Think, it’s important before you talk. Think before you act and make a team out of Kotoko. A team of winners, a team that put each other in front of themselves”.

The gaffer has additionally assured all the players that he will work on them to make them better to ensure they win trophies for the club.