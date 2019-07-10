Modern Ghana logo

10.07.2019 Football News

VIDEO: New Kotoko Manager Kjetil Zachariassen Interacts With Players For The First Time

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
New head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kjetil Zachariassen had the first interaction with his players on Monday afternoon where they trained for the first time at Adako Jachie ahead of the upcoming season.

The Norwegian tactician has signed a three-year contract with the Ghana Premier League giant and has replaced former Black Stars captain, CK Akonnor who has been handed the role as the technical director of the club.

Having completed his move from Obuasi Ashanti Gold to Kotoko last Saturday, Kjetil Zachariassen met with the whole squad yesterday to outline what he expects from them as well as some of the things he wants to achieve with them.

Speaking for the first time to the players, the gaffer assured that he is going to make each and every one of them better whiles insisting that they will win trophies together if the payers listen to his instructions.

“I'm going to make a better football player than you are now. That is my belief and I know we going to win trophies together as long as you listen to what we tell you”, the Norwegian said to his the players.

Watch the full video of the gaffers interaction with the team in the video below.

