Ghana Didn’t Deserve Early Exit From 2019 AFCON

General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has stressed that Ghana did not deserve to exit the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the round of 16 stage.

The West African country disappointingly bowed out of this year’s continental showdown following a 5-4 defeat on penalties to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Monday night at the Ismailia Stadium.

Speaking to journalists after the defeat, the veteran attacker shared that the team is saddened with their early exit from the tournament especially when they have managed to get to all the semi-finals of the last 8 edition.

According to Asamoah Gyan, the team played very well on the day and did not deserve to be eliminated at the round of 16 stage.

“For the past 8 years we have been to the semi-finals and it’s rather unfortunate we have been eliminated that early. We are sad. We don’t deserve that but this is football”.

“The host nation has gone home and this is football for you. There were so many countries that were underestimated but now people have to respect what football is about. You cannot underestimate any country because everybody is improving in football”, the Kayserispor striker indicated.

Ghana has now failed to clinch the continental trophy for the past 37 years. The last time they conquered the continent was way back in 1982 when the tournament was hosted in Lybia.