Nottingham Forest Set To Sign Albert Adomah On A Free Transfer

English Championship side, Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Albert Adomah on a free transfer.

The Nottinghamshire club are keen on landing the 31-year-old after he was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season.

The Ghanaian international has been the target of many Championship clubs as WestBromwich Albion expressed interest in his signature after Aston Villa decided against offering him a new contract.

According to the Nottingham Post, Forest had “declared a verbal interest” in Adomah last month, before Martin O’Neill was sacked on June 28.

Forest immediately announced Sabri Lamouchi as his replacement but the change in head coach though has not meant the club will abandon the pursuit of the former Middlesbrough winger.

Adomah holds an impressive Championship statistics which has seen him score 61 goals and make 62 assists in 372 appearances.