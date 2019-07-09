AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Deserves Another Chance Despite Black Stars AFCON Exit, Says Maxwell Konadu

Former Ghana deputy coach, Maxwell Konadu, believes Coach Kwasi Appiah deserves a second chance following their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana's hope of ending the 37 years trophy drought came to an end after they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Tunisia on Monday.

The North African side defeated Ghana 5-4 on penalty shootouts after a 1-1 draw at Ismailia Stadium.

Many Ghanaians want the Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah fired after failing to progress to the quarterfinals but Maxwell Konadu who was an assistant coach to Kwasi Appiah insists the former Ghana captain deserves another chance.

“Kwasi Appiah deserves another chance," the former Wa All Stars gaffer told GhOne TV.

"Ghanaians shouldn’t be hard on him. He (Kwasi Appiah) has discovered certain players for the country.

"Some of the current players know they wouldn’t be part in the next AFCON,

"Most of the young players in the squad would come on board and build a new phase of the Black Stars so we shouldn’t harass them,” he added.