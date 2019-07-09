AFCON 2019: 'Donate Half Of Your Bonuses To Charity' - Vociferous Nana Aba Anamoah To Black Stars

Award-winning journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has implored the Black Stars players to donate half of their bonuses to charity as a form of apology to Ghanaians over their abysmal performance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Nana Aba's comment follows after Black Stars were crashed out of the ongoing tournament by the Tunisians in a penalty shootout.

After ending the match 1:1, the North African side defeated the Black Stars 5:4 on penalty should out to progress to the next phase of the competition.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM on Tuesday, she said the performance the team exhibited at the ongoing AFCON was quite disappointing, hence the need for the players to apologise to Ghanaians.

“Are the players not offering any form of apology for the energy invested in them”? she asked. And called on them to “donate half of their bonuses to charity to show that they are sorry.”

“They should do more than crying,” she added.

The sobbing of some of the players after the defeat did not convince Nana Aba Anamoah they are remorseful.

According to her, the players were crying because of their personal loss.

“Why were the players crying? It was because they are not progressing to the next stage of the competition, they are going to be denied bonuses and may not get contracts from scouts.”