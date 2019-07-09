AFCON 2019: Ayew, Gyan, Boye & Co. Must Stay Away From Black Stars - Nhyira FM's OB Trice

Renowned Sports Broadcaster, Kwabena Obeng Afriyie is popularly known as 'OB Trice' of Kumasi based Nhyira FM has descended heavily on the Black Stars team insisting the most of the senior players of the Black Stars must stay away from the team.

Ghana were crashed out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia on Monday evening.

The match was decided on spot-kicks after it finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Tunisia took the lead after Taha Khenissi’s shot went in off the post but the Black Stars levelled in stoppage time as Rami Bedoui headed into his own net to force the match into extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner in the 30 minutes, the match went to penalties with Caleb Ekuban’s miss proving costly for the Black Stars.

Tunisia will now move on to face Madagascar in the quarterfinals.

However, the award-winning sports analyst claims the senior players in the team let the country and insisted they must not be handed a national team call up again.

"It's painful the Black Stars have exited this way," he said.

"I think the U-20 and U23 must be carefully groomed for the Black Stars but in my humble opinion, the likes of John Boye, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Jonatha Mensah Kwadwo Asamoah must stay away from the national team because we need to rebuild as a country.

"I feel they have let the country down and if there is any national team, they should join that," he added.