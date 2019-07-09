AFCON 2019: Referee needed VAR to allow Ghana's goal - Appiah

Kwesi Appiah

"In a game of football, you may create so many chances but if you are unlucky, it happens. You get so many chances but you mess around.

"I think that since it [VAR] is being used in the whole world and we all know the benefits [Caf should use it too]. Sometimes if you lose points because of the mistake of a referee, I don’t think it’s the best competition,"

Video assistant referees are set to be deployed from the quarter-final stage of the competition only.

"In future, if Caf can start from the onset [of the tournament], I don’t think it will do anyone harm. It benefits everyone. Any decisions that are taken, the video review referees will show what it is.

"I don’t like criticising referees [but] I think he should look at the video again and judge himself - that's the best thing to do."

It is the first time since 2006 that Ghana have failed to make the quarter-finals at Afcon.

"When you create chances and you don’t utilise them, this is the sort of thing that happens," Appiah said.

"I feel bad because this was a very tough game, the expectations were very high. We did our best but unfortunately, when it comes to penalties, it can go either way."

Ghana have now lost their last four shootouts at Afcon after winning their first one against Libya in the 1982 final.