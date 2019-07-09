AFCON 2019: 'No Prince, No Partey'! - KP Boateng To Black Stars After AFCON Exit

US Sassuolo forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng has taken a swipe at Coach Kwesi Appiah and the Black Stars players insisting the country cannot win a trophy without him.

Ghana suffered a painful exit of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The match was decided on spot-kicks after it finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Tunisia took the lead after Taha Khenissi’s shot went in off the post but the Black Stars levelled in stoppage time as Rami Bedoui headed into his own net to force the match into extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner in the 30 minutes, the match went to penalties with Caleb Ekuban’s miss proving costly for the Black Stars.

Tunisia will now move on to face Madagascar in the quarterfinals.

However, the suspended Ghanaian international, who recently ended his loan spell with FC Barcelona insists Ghana cannot win a trophy without him.

Black Stars were hoping to end the country's 37 year's trophy jinx after coming close in 1992, 2010 and 2015.