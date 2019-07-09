AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Hints On Retirement After AFCON Exit

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is coy in his future for Ghana after their penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 on Monday.

The Black Stars were crashed out of the tournament following a 5-4 penalty loss to Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

Yassine Khenissi gave the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia the lead in the 73rd-minute but their substitute Rami Bedoui headed an own goal in the closing moments to force extra-time.

Ghana could not progress into the quarterfinals stage after Caleb Ekuban missed their third kick during the shootout as the North Africans won 5-4.

In the aftermath of the match, the Kayserispor forward who replaced captain Andre Ayew in the 84th minute, could not confirm his retirement from the team but claimed it could be his last outing in the tournament.

"I don't really know right now but it could be my last Africa Cup of Nations but you might never know, I have to go home and think about it."

Gyan, who has featured in seven AFCON tournaments, is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals.