09.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo Addo Furious With Black Stars Exit From AFCON

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has expressed his displeasure after by Ghana were crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars lost 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia and exited the tournament after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Black Stars’ quest to end the country’s 37-years title drought was brought to an end after exiting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the round of 16 stage.

This means that Ghana’s trophy drought has now be extended to 39-years as they will need to wait for the next two years to revive their dream of conquering the continent.

The President, in a tweet after Ghana’s painful exit on Monday, indicated he was really gutted by the team’s exit but wished them good luck in their subsequent tournaments.

"Like most Ghanaians, I am gutted by the exit of the Black Stars at AFCON 2019. I wish the team better luck next time. I am confident they will bounce back even stronger, and make all of us proud once again,” the President tweeted.

