AFCON 2019: And Wakaso Wept! Deportivo Alaves Midfielder Shed Tears After Ghana's AFCON Exit

Mubarak Wakaso could not hold his tears after Ghana were crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations by Tunisia in the round 16.

The match was decided on spot-kicks after it finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Tunisia took the lead after Taha Khenissi’s shot went in off the post but the Black Stars levelled in stoppage time as Rami Bedoui headed into his own net to force the match into extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner in the 30 minutes, the match went to penalties with Caleb Ekuban’s miss proving costly for the Black Stars.

Ghana lost to the North African 5:4 on penalties at the Ismailia. Tunisia will now move on to face Madagascar in the quarterfinals.

The 28-year-old was, however, named the Total Man of the Match following his explosive performance against Tunisia.

"I thought this tournament was for us because we've put in a lot of hard work. Now we need to think about the future," he said after receiving the award.

Wakaso won the man of the match award against Guinea Bissau in their final Group F match played at the Suez Stadium last week.