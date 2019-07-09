AFCON 2019: Mubrak Wakaso Named Total MoTM Against Tunisia

Deportivo Alaves midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has been named the total man of the match award in Ghana’s defeat to Tunisia.

The Black Stars lost 5-4 on penalties and exited the competition after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The 29-year-old provided Ghana’s equalizer was incredible on the day winning himself the best player award for the second time in the competition.

Upon receiving the award the Deportivo Alaves man burst into tears as he could not contract himself over the painful defeat.

Ghana’s quest to win the Cup of Nations title for the fifth time has now be extended to 39 years.