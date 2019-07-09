Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
09.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Mubrak Wakaso Named Total MoTM Against Tunisia

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Mubrak Wakaso Named Total MoTM Against Tunisia
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Deportivo Alaves midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has been named the total man of the match award in Ghana’s defeat to Tunisia.

The Black Stars lost 5-4 on penalties and exited the competition after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The 29-year-old provided Ghana’s equalizer was incredible on the day winning himself the best player award for the second time in the competition.

Upon receiving the award the Deportivo Alaves man burst into tears as he could not contract himself over the painful defeat.

Ghana’s quest to win the Cup of Nations title for the fifth time has now be extended to 39 years.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

ModernGhana saga: Gov’t to act after Nat’l Security’s probe ...

12 hours ago

Asawase NDC Treasurer Caged

14 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line