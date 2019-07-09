AFCON 2019: Blame Referee Victor Gomez For Ghana’s Elimination - Joseph Yobo

Former Nigerian captain and defender, Joseph Yobo has taken a swipe at Referee Victor Gomez for disallowing Andre Ayew's first-half goal.

The Swansea City forward scored a backheel goal in the 42nd minutes of the game after Jordan Ayew found the Black Stars skipper in the box of the Tunisians.

However, theSouth African match official ruled the goal out citing Thomas Partey controlled the ball with his hands which led to the goal.

But the former Everton and Fenerbache defender has slammed the South African official insisting the disallowed goal affected the dynamics of the game.

“I feel sorry for Ghana because I think the disallowed goal play a significant role in the game,” he told SuperSports.

“Should that Andre Ayew’s goal stand, the dynamics of the game could have changed.

“I blame the referee for Ghana’s elimination from the tournament because I think he was unfair to Ghana.

“Everyone will agree with me that should VAR been used, that goal would have stood,” he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana were crashed out by Tunisia after losing 4:3 on penalties at the Ismailia Stadium at the round 16 of the competition.