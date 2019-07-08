AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston Slams Referee Victor Gomez; Insists Andre Ayew Scored A Clear Goal

￼Former Ghanaian international, Laryea Kingston has waded into the discussion of Andre Ayew's goal which was ruled out but the referee.

The Swansea City forward scored a backheel goal against Tunisia in the round of 16 clash in the 42nd minutes which would have been the goal of the tournament should the goal stand.

However, the South African shockingly whistled for a handball against Thomas Partey who played on Jordan Ayew to assist Andre Ayew to score.

Reacting to the goal which was ruled out by the Referee Victor Gomez, the former Celtic winger expressed his displeasure and insisted the referee had it wrong to rule out Andre Ayew's goal.

"It was a clear goal," he told SuperSport. "You saw Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso protesting.

"Partey played Jordan Ayew on and Andre scored a good goal but the referee [Victor Gomez] ruled the goal out. For me, it's unfair because you don't do such things in such games.

"Should the referee whistled for an offside, I would have agreed with him but to rule out such a goal, I think its unfair because it was a clear goal scored by the captain of the Black Stars," he added.