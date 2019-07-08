John Antwi Foundation Donates To Sekondi Prisons [PHOTOS]

Striker, John Antwi through his 'The John Antwi Foundation' has donated assorted goods to inmates of the Sekondi Central Prisons in the Western Region of Ghana.

His donation forms part of a two-day charity project by the Misr El Makassa Antwi's foundation which comes off annually as a means of impacting lives and contributing to the growth of society.

A similar event is expected to take place at the Kith Mental Home where mattresses for the home will be provided upon request together with other toiletries.

It can be recalled John Antwi lead a similar charity mission to the Sekondi prisons where he feted them with several goodies in 2017.

Meanwhile, there are talks for the player to undertake a major project to provide a sports facility for the school by the end of the year.

The former Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Sekondi XI Wise player had an impressive campaign with Misr El Makassar last term after striking 14 times and looks forward to another successful run next season when the AFCON comes to an end in Egypt.

The 26-year-old was surprisingly snubbed by Coach Kwesi Appiah for the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite his impressive out last season.

Photos below...