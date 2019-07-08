AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston Tips Ghana To Beat Tunisia

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston has tipped the Black Stars to win against Tunisia.

The four times African champions will play the "Eagles of Carthage" at the Ismailia Stadium in the round of 16 clash.

Despite the win ratio favouring Ghana, the former Celtic and Hearts of Oak winger hopes the team maintain their perfect run against the North African side.

"This is a big match but we have win all our matches against the Tunisians so I am confident of Ghana winning against the Tunisians," he told SuperSports.

"I am very happy with the return of Afriyie Acquah playing alongside Mubarak Wakaso. These two guys in any day will give your back four a better protection and I am confident in this team.

"Coach Kwesi Appiah has made a good selection and I know Ghanaians are happy with this selection.

"In the previous games, Partey was sitting very deep but with the position he is plating today, expect nothing but an epic game," he added.