08.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Ghana's Starting XI Against Tunisia Announced

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong line up against Tunisia in the round of 16 clash.

Torino midfielder, Afriyie Acquah gets his first start in the competition as he comes in to replace Kwabena Owusu.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his place in the post and will be guarded by Abdul Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom and Kassim Nuhu who missed the previous game against Guinea Bissau.

Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Samuel Owusu and Captain Andre Ayew all maintain their positions in the squad with Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

Black Stars Starting XI
Richard Ofori (GK)
Andy Yiadom
Abdul Baba Rahman
Kassim Nuhu
John Boye
Mubarak Wakaso
Afriyie Acquah
Thomas Partey
Samuel Owusu
Andre Ayew (C)
Jordan Ayew
The clash will kick off 19:00GMT.

