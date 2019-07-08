AFCON 2019: Ghana's Starting XI Against Tunisia Announced
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
3 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS
Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong line up against Tunisia in the round of 16 clash.
Torino midfielder, Afriyie Acquah gets his first start in the competition as he comes in to replace Kwabena Owusu.
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his place in the post and will be guarded by Abdul Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom and Kassim Nuhu who missed the previous game against Guinea Bissau.
Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Samuel Owusu and Captain Andre Ayew all maintain their positions in the squad with Jordan Ayew leading the attack.
Black Stars Starting XI Richard Ofori (GK) Andy Yiadom Abdul Baba Rahman Kassim Nuhu John Boye Mubarak Wakaso Afriyie Acquah Thomas Partey Samuel Owusu Andre Ayew (C) Jordan Ayew The clash will kick off 19:00GMT.
