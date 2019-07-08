AFCON 2019: Ghana's Starting XI Against Tunisia Announced

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong line up against Tunisia in the round of 16 clash.

Torino midfielder, Afriyie Acquah gets his first start in the competition as he comes in to replace Kwabena Owusu.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his place in the post and will be guarded by Abdul Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom and Kassim Nuhu who missed the previous game against Guinea Bissau.

Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Samuel Owusu and Captain Andre Ayew all maintain their positions in the squad with Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

Black Stars Starting XI

Richard Ofori (GK)

Andy Yiadom

Abdul Baba Rahman

Kassim Nuhu

John Boye

Mubarak Wakaso

Afriyie Acquah

Thomas Partey

Samuel Owusu

Andre Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew

The clash will kick off 19:00GMT.