AFCON 2019: Tunisia Facing History Against Ghana’s Black Stars

At a time when the favourites are unexpectedly falling, Ghana and Tunisia know that their round of 16 in Ismailia is tight.

A slight advantage though for the Black Stars who has never lost before against the Carthage Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations history.

Seven years earlier they met in Franceville, Gabon at the quarter-final of 2012 AFCON. Ghana prevailed (2-1) after extra time.

That was their fifth win over Tunisia in six AFCON matches. But the outcome of this new meeting between these two powerhouses of African football remains uncertain.

If Tunisia has qualified with three draws, it will be tempted to produce a more enticing game for their fans, a little disappointed with their previous performances.

With a lot of expectations on them that were not met in the tournament, both sides would have to deliver with a place in the quarterfinals at stake

Previous AFCON head to head matches

24.11.1963 Accra (Group Stage) Ghana 1-1 Tunisia

21.11.1965 Tunis (Final) Ghana 3-2 Tunisia

14.03.1978 Accra (Semifinal) Ghana 1-0 Tunisia

12.03.1982 Tripoli (Group Stage) Ghana 1-0 Tunisia

19.01.1996 Port Elizabeth (Group Stage) Ghana 2-1 Tunisia

09.02.1998 Ouagadougou (Group Stage) Ghana 2-0 Tunisia

05.02.2012 Franceville (Quarter Finals) Ghana 2-1 Tunisia

What they said

Alain Giresse (Coach, Tunisia)

There are three big teams that left this AFCON. It’s a totally unexpected competition. We need to be better in our ability to produce games. It takes more commitment and accuracy.

Taha Khenissi (Forward, Tunisia)

We are ready to refute all the criticizing we faced after the group stage. We sat together and vowed to give our best to reach the quarterfinals and give our supporters what they deserve.

James Kwesi Appiah (Coach, Ghana)

I think the match will be interesting. They are two strong teams, we will work hard to give the spectators what they want. It's important to encourage your players and sometimes you have to be tough to make the most of themselves.

Jonathan Mensah (Defender, Ghana)

It's going to be an interesting game. Ghana will do the right thing, even if we know that Tunisia will not let it go, so do not underestimate the teams.