Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
08.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: 'Ghana Will Stop Tunisia’ - Wakaso Assures

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: 'Ghana Will Stop Tunisia’ - Wakaso Assures
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has expressed optimism ahead of Monday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against Tunisia.

Kwasi Appiah’s side will lock horns with Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8 in their bid to end Ghana’s 37-years trophy drought.

The Deportivo Alaves ace who was named the Total Man of the Match in Ghana’s 0-0 draw against defending champions Cameroon is confident his side will end the north African side’s campaign at the tournament.

“We’re moving match after match. We’re still looking forward to put people on point that we can make it. Our style of play will not change. We’ll do more than what we’ve done,” Mubarak Wakaso told Oyerepa FM.

“We’re here (in Egypt) to stop every team. We’re determined to stop them (Tunisia) and move forward. Insha Allah, we’ll beat them,” he ended.

Ghana topped Group F that contained Benin, Guinea-Bissau and 2017 champions Cameroun while Tunisia were second in Group E.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Asawase NDC Treasurer Caged

8 minutes ago

Soldier Hot For MPs Chamber Video

8 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line