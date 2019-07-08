AFCON 2019: 'Ghana Will Stop Tunisia’ - Wakaso Assures

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has expressed optimism ahead of Monday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against Tunisia.

Kwasi Appiah’s side will lock horns with Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8 in their bid to end Ghana’s 37-years trophy drought.

The Deportivo Alaves ace who was named the Total Man of the Match in Ghana’s 0-0 draw against defending champions Cameroon is confident his side will end the north African side’s campaign at the tournament.

“We’re moving match after match. We’re still looking forward to put people on point that we can make it. Our style of play will not change. We’ll do more than what we’ve done,” Mubarak Wakaso told Oyerepa FM.

“We’re here (in Egypt) to stop every team. We’re determined to stop them (Tunisia) and move forward. Insha Allah, we’ll beat them,” he ended.

Ghana topped Group F that contained Benin, Guinea-Bissau and 2017 champions Cameroun while Tunisia were second in Group E.