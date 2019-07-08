AFCON 2019: I Am Aiming At Making History - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has revealed that his ambition coming into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is to end the country's 37 year's trophy drought.

The four times African champions will face Tunisia on Monday in the Round of 16 clash at the Ismailia Stadium, Egypt.

Appiah, who was part of the Ghana team when they last won the AFCON, has now insisted he has ambitions of winning it as a coach.

“The ambition of the Ghanaian team coming into the tournament is to try and win the competition. That has been my ambition, to do the best that I can with my players to achieve this aim.

“Personally, I have total convince in them and we will try and achieve this goal of the team,” Appiah said at his pre-match press conference.

Ghana has failed to lift the trophy since 1982.

Kick-off for Ghana vs Tunisia is 9pm local time, 19:00GMT.