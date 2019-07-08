AFCON 2019: Tunisia Coach Ready For The Sack Should He Fail To Win Against Ghana

Head coach of the Tunisian national team, Alain Giresse, says he ready to accept any decision by the Tunisian Football Federation should he fail to beat Ghana in the 2019 AFCON round of 16 game today.

According to the Frenchman tactician, he will take in good faith whatever decision comes after the Ghana game as coaches are hired to be fired.

"For now, I will not comment about information that I will be sacked after the game with Ghana," Giresse stated in the Sunday Press Conference prior to Monday's game.

"If anything, it is the decision of the Tunisian Football Federation and it is because I failed to meet my target.

Tunisia failed to win a single game in the Group stages of the ongoing AFCON drawing with Mali, Angola and minnows Mauritania.

However, according to sources, the Tunisian football ruling body are not pleased with the output of Giresse and he will be sacked on Monday night should the Carthage Eagles lose to Ghana.