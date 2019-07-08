AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Anticipates A Tough Clash Against Tunisia

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has admitted that he is expecting a tough challenge against Tunisia in the Round of 16 clash in Ismailia today.

The Black Stars will take on the North African side in the epic encounter at 16:00GMT.

And according to the 54-year-old, that the exit of 2017 finalist Egypt and Cameroun by South Africa and Nigeria respectively on Saturday should be a wake-up call for Ghana as no team can be termed as favourites.

"In this competition, there are no big names. Egypt and Cameroun just exited and it shows it is not easy anymore for big teams."

"I think Monday's game will be very entertaining. Both teams are very strong. Tunisia are not a bad team we can just walk over and I am looking forward to give the fans a good game to watch,” the Ghana coach said at a press conference on Sunday.

Ghana has always had the upper hand in AFCON games against Tunisia with the last encounter being a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals of the 2012 AFCON in Gabon/ Equatorial Guinea.

A win for the Black Stars on Monday means they will face Madagascar, who defeated DR Congo on penalties on Sunday, in the quarterfinals.