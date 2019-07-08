GOC President And AMA Boss To Grace Market Women Ampe Competition

The president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah and Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah will be the special guests of honour to grace the first market women Ampe competition and sanitation sensitization programme‘Adwadifo Ampe Challenge’ on July 20th 2019 at the Kaneshie Market.

Event director, Emmanuel Olla Williams who is also the youth coordinator of the GOC and CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus said the two personalities and others like the president of WOSPAG have been invited to motivate the market women to appreciate sports and get involved in sporting activities to keep them fit.

According to Williams, the GOC president loves to spread the message of Olympism across to everybody and the Ampe competition is a tradition sport that they want to promote to the international level.

He hinted that Ampe would be one of the disciplines at the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana and Ampe is going to feature.

“We are supporting the women in sports to select the best players from everywhere, the schools, markets and communities to play for the nation. Ampe is going far and everyone must support” he expressed.

He added that one issue that would be addressed is sanitation, and the public would be educated on how to segregate refuse to make it easy for recycling and other uses.

30 teams/groups would feature from cassava sellers, bread sellers, tomato sellers, cloth sellers, gari sellers, cosmetics sellers, waakye sellers, jewels sellers among others.

Some of the supporters and sponsors of the event, ‘Adwadifo Ampe Challenge’ are Women Sports Association of Ghana, WOSPAG, Sports For All Association, TCB hair products, Parle Biscuits Vitatop, Ocean Spray, Antiseptic by PZ Cussons, Qualiplast.