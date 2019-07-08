Modern Ghana logo

08.07.2019 Football News

Gabriel Jesus Sent Off In Copa America Final

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
3 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was sent off in the 70th minute of the Copa America final against Peru on Sunday after scoring the goal which put his side in front.

The Manchester City forward earned a second yellow card for tangling with Peru's Carlos Zambrano.

The striker had restored tournament hosts Brazil's lead at the Maracana with a clinical strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half.

