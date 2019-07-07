AFCON 2019: Madagascar Continues Dream Campaign After Beating D.R Congo To Cruise Into Quarter Final

The Barea of Madagascar has defeated the Leopards of DR. Congo 4-2 on penalties to progress into the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The debutants who seems to have settled into the prestigious continental showpiece ensured they continued their dream campaign into the next stage of the tournament with a win in the shootout after holding the Leopards to a 1-1 scoreline at the end of extra time.

A first-half thunderbolt strike from Midfielder Ibrahim Samuel Amada gave Madagascar the lead just 9 minutes into the game before D.R Congo talisman Cedric Bakambu headed home a beautiful cross from Ngonda Muzinga to restore parity.

A pulsating encounter in the second half produced two goals with 15 minutes remaining to send the match into extra time. First, captain for the Barea Faneva Ima Andriatsima restored the lead for his team on the 77th minute before former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba found the back of the net late in the match to force the game into extra time.

At the end of the extra time, the two teams could not be separated and had to head for the penalty shootout. The less fancied Madagascar side converted four of their kicks to beat D.R Congo who only managed to score two.

The fairytale of the Barea now continues into the quarter-finals where they will face the winner of the last round of 16 clash between Ghana and Tunisia.

That match will be played on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Ismailia Stadium at 19:00GMT.