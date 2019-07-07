AFCON 2019: Nigeria Players Pocket Handsome $37.5k Each For Win Against Cameroon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria players will pocket $37,500 each for their hard-earned 3-2 win against the Indomitable Lions Cameroon in Saturday’s AFCON 2019 Round of 16 encounter at the Alexandria Stadium.

One of the team’s individual sponsors, captain Hosa Okunbo rewarded the team with $20,000 for the win, while they got $5,000 each from the Lagos State government.

They also got a match-winning bonus of $12,500 and $75,000 for the three goals by one of the Nigeria Football Federation major sponsors, Aiteo Group.

The Super Eagles looked destined to exit the competition after the Indomitable Lions turned the game around with Stephane Bahoken cancelling out Odion Ighalo’s 19th-minute goal and Clinton Njie handing them the lead two minutes before the break.

Gernot Rohr’s side, however, rallied back to win the game with two second-half goals by Ighalo and Iwobi.

The Super Eagles will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium. Kickoff is 8pm Nigerian time.