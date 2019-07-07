AFCON 2019: 'We Must Tread Cautiously Against Tunisia' - Coach Kwesi Appiah To Black Stars

Coach Kwesi Appiah has cautioned the Black Stars not to underrate Tunisia when they clash in the Round of 16 of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The four times African champions haven’t lost to the North Africans at the Nations Cup in 56 years.

After a draw in the first meeting in 1963, Black Stars have beaten the Carthage Eagles in six straight meetings.

They won the last meeting 2-1 with goals from Andre Ayew and John Mensah in 2012.

Also, the Tunisians have been a major disappointment in Egypt.

They failed to win a group match and scraped through in second place with three points compared to Ghana, who topped their group ahead of Cameroon and Benin.

But 54-year-old has charged his side to avoid complacency in the tie.

“Tunisia have a good team and no one should underrate them, we just have to make sure we put up our best to win the game,” Appiah said at the pre-match conference.

"In football nowadays you don't have to rely on past achievement so if we have had the upper hand over Tunisia doesn't mean it is going to be easy, we just have to prepare well for them and forget about the past,” he added.

Despite finishing top of Group F unbeaten, the Black Stars have not been at their best but Appiah remains confident in his players.

"I have total confidence in all my players and all the players are capable of playing,” Appiah said.

“It is really important you always encourage your players to give up their best performance so I always encourage my players to give up their best."

Ghana are hoping to end a 37-year wait for Afcon title this month.