AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Predicts Ghana Will Extend 54-Year Dominance Of Tunisia

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew seeks a seventh straight Africa Cup of Nations victory over Tunisia when they clash Monday in the final last-16 match in Egypt.

After the countries drew a 1963 group game, the Black Stars defeated the Carthage Eagles in Tunis to win the 1965 final and begin an amazing six-match, 54-year winning streak.

Andre Ayew was on target the last time Ghana defeated Tunisia in an AFCON match in 2012.

"Tunisia will fall in Ismailia on Monday," predicted Ayew, one of two sons of Ghana legend Abedi 'Pele' Ayew in the Ghana squad.

"Football is not only about tactics, but it is also about being united as a team and competing for every ball.

"We have to be smart too and I have no doubt that the boys will deliver against Tunisia and reach the quarterfinals."

The Ayews have made a significant impact already with Crystal Palace forward Jordan scoring two and Fenerbahce midfielder Andre one of the four goals that won group F.