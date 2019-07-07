Modern Ghana logo

07.07.2019 Football News

CONFIRMED: Ashanti Gold Midfielder Godfred Asiamah Joins Kotoko

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has completed the signing of Obuasi Ashanti Gold midfielder Godfred Asiamah from regional neighbors Ashanti Gold.

Management of the Porcupine Warriors confirmed the signing of the player in post on the club’s official Twitter handle on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He becomes the 6th signing of the side in the past week as they continued to boost their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Godfred Asiamah joins Kwame Baah, Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta, Justice Blay and striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa as the new signings of the club.

The former New Edubiase player has reunited with ex-Ashgold Coach Kjetil Zachariassen who also recently penned a three-year contract with the Kumasi based club.

