Nadal steams on in Wimbledon, ousting Tsonga

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal eased into the Wimbledon last 16 for the ninth time on Saturday with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The third seed will be playing in his 45th fourth round tie at the Slams where he will face either Joao Sousa of Portugal or Britain's Dan Evans.

Tsonga, 34, who made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2011 and 2012, is now ranked at 72 in the world after undergoing knee surgery last year.

French Open champion Nadal is chasing a 19th title at the majors having recently captured a 12th Roland Garros crown.

Victory on Saturday was achieved in just 1 hour and 48 minutes and was a much less raucous affair than his bad-tempered second round duel with Nick Kyrgios.

Other scores:

Men's singles third round:

Sam Querrey (USA) - John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8), 6-3

Tennys Sandgren (USA) bat Fabio Fognini (ITA, 12th seed) 6-3, 7-6 (14/12), 6-3

Kei Nishikori (JPN, 8th seed) - Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Women's singles third round:

Ashleigh Barty (AUS, 1st seed) - Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-1

Alison Riske (USA) - Belinda Bencic (SWI) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Serena Williams (USA) - Julia Görges (GER) 6-3, 6-4

Carla Suárez (SP) - Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Barbora Strýcová (CZE) - Kiki Bertens (NED, 4th seed) 7-5, 6-1

Elise Mertens (BEL) - Qiang Wang (CH) 6-2, 6-7 (9/11), 6-4

Petra Kvitová (CZE, 6th seed) - Magda Linette (POL) 6-3, 6-2

(With AFP)

