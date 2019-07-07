AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston In Hot Argument With Okocha Ahead Of Ghana, Tunisia Clash [VIDEO]

Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston was in a hot argument with Nigeria legend, Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha as to whether the Black Stars will qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star was applauding the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their emphatic 3:2 win over holders Cameroon.

Odion Ighalo scored a brace and assisted Alex Iwobi to seal an epic comeback against the Indomitable Lions in the round 16 of the competition on Saturday.

Nigeria will play South Africa in the quarterfinals of the competition on Wednesday.

South Africa crashed out host nation, Egypt by a lone goal thanks to a late strike from winger Thembinkosi Lorch, having put in an outstanding performance against the highly-rated Pharaohs.

Reacting as to whether the Black Stars of Ghana will join the likes of Benin, South Africa, Nigeria and Senegal at the quarterfinals of the competition, Laryea Kingston expressed his confidence on the Black Stars qualifying for the next round of the competition whiles Jay-Jay Okocha expressing doubt on the qualification of the four times champions.

The Carthage Eagles are yet to defeat the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in seven matches with their best result being a 1-1 draw in 1963 when they first met in the competition.

The remaining six encounters have been a smooth sailing for the Black Stars with the recent victory coming in 2012 when Ghana current coach Kwesi Appiah was an assistant with the team.

In a combined 17 meetings between the two sides, Ghana have won 10, drawn three and lost four.

With a win ratio of 86 per cent against their North African opponents and with their new found form, the odds are highly favouring Kwesi Appiah’s men to win.