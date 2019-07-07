Modern Ghana logo

07.07.2019

AFCON 2019: South Africa 1-0 Egypt – Sad Scenes As Host Nations Bow Out Of Tourney

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
There are sad scenes all over Egypt following their 1-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which saw them being eliminated from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The host nation locked horns with their South African counterparts hoping to easily cruise past them into the quarter-final stage of this year’s continental showpiece.

To their surprise though, the Bafana Bafana under the guidance of head coach Stuart Baxter attacked them right from the blast of the whistle for the start of the first half.

Though that half ended goalless, South Africa could have scored two or more goals. A couple of impressive efforts from tricky winger Percy Tau drew outstanding saves from goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawi who kept his side in the game.

A pulsating second half encounter between the Pharaohs and the Bafana Bafana looked like it was going to end goalless at the end of the 90 minutes until the victors scored from a swift counter-attack.

Attacker Thembinkosi Lorch who plays his club football for Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) finished off a good team play with a beautiful finish to give his side the lead on the 86th minute.

A rusty Egyptian side tried to restore parity with the remaining minutes but was always thwarted in their tracks by the resolute defense of South Africa.

The Bafana Bafana will now play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the quarterfinals of this tournament.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
