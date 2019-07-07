VIDEO: Black Stars Wrap Up Saturday Training Ahead Of Tunisia Clash On Monday

The Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up their Saturday training session earlier today as they continued preparations for their round of 16 clash with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The team commenced preparations for the upcoming fixture last Thursday after they were given a day’s rest on Wednesday following their qualification into the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday.

They followed that up with another training session on Friday which saw winger Thomas Agyepong training solo in bid to return to full fitness to make him available for selection when they play Tunisia.

At the Suez Canal Sports Complex a couple of hours ago, the technical team took the players through some drills as parts of efforts to sharpen all rough edges in the squad.

The Ismailia Stadium will host the match between Ghana and Tunisia on Monday.

Kickoff time is at 19:00GMT.

