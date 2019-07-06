Modern Ghana logo

06.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Watch Angola Fan Who Only Came To Egypt To See Asamoah Gyan [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
An Angolan female fan could not miss a big opportunity to meet one Africa's football greatest Asamoah Gyan after bumping into the Black Stars attacker during after the team’s Group match against Guinea Bissau.

The Kayserispor forward is one of the best players to come out of the Africa continent.

The 32-year-old has played for the likes of Liberty Professionals, Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG among other teams.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
