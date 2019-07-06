AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Calls For Support Ahead Of Tunisia Encounter

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has implored football oving fans rally behind them ahead of Monday’s round of 16 tie against Tunisia.

The four times African champions are gunning to book a place in the quarterfinals stage of the Africa Cup of Nations by overcoming Tunisia in the round of 16 on Monday.

And according to the 54-year-old, the team will need massive support from Ghanaians to execute the task.

"The most important thing is to think about Tunisia's game now so we will plead to all Ghanaians to keep supporting the team with a positive mindset.”

"My team is prepared both mentally and physically for the game on Monday.”

"All our mind is on the game against Tunisia because we need to win the game on Monday so that we can think about other opponents"

"Every team in the tournament is well prepared and ready to win the trophy so we will not underrate any opponent we meet in the tournament,” he added.

The round of 16 clash against Tunisia will kick off on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.