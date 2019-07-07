Modern Ghana logo

07.07.2019 Football News

PICTURES: Kotoko Appoints Kjetil Zachariassen On A 2-Year Deal

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced that they have appointed Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen to replace Coach CK Akonnor as the new manager for the club.

The appointment follows speculations in the media space linking the formal Ashanti Gold gaffer to the Kumasi based club over the imminent departure of CK Akonnor.

Whiles management of the Club denied having made any contact for Kjetil Zachariassen, they have today unveiled the Norwegian as their new head coach and has tasked him to build a side that will be able to compete for the CAF Champions League next season.

Kjetil Zachariassen is said to have signed a 2-year deal with the Reds and could get an extension if he impresses during that period.

Meanwhile, Kotoko who has offered CK Akonnor the role of a Technical Director is still waiting for his final decision before addressing rumors suggesting that he will be sacked.

