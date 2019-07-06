CONFIRMED: Asante Kotoko Appoints Norwegian Coach Kjetil Zachariason

Asante Kotoko have appointed Kjetil Zachariason as their new coach ahead of their new season campaign.

Coach Zachariassen penned down a two-year deal with the Kumasi-based club on Saturday after ending his stay with Ashanti Gold SC.

The UEFA Pro Licensed coach has joined the Ghana Premier League heavyweights after Charles Kwablan Akonnor agreed to take over technical director role of the club.

Before joining Ashanti Gold SC, he handled three Ivorian clubs namely Stella Club of Abidjan, AS Tanda and Williamsville Athletic Club of Ivory Coast.

He guided Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC to win the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition tier-2 final to earn a ticket to represent Ghana at the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The Norwegian trainer becomes the eighth coach to join Kotoko in three seasons.